Rock Legend Chuck Berry has Died at the age of 90

MISSOURI – Hall of famer, guitarist and songwriter and father of Rock n Roll Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90.

The St. Charles County Police Department reported Berry was found unresponsive at 12:40 local time (17:40 GMT) on Saturday, he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 13:26.

Berry was born in St Louis, Missouri, in 1926, and had his first hit, Maybellene, in 1955.

He went on to score a succession of hits that were aimed at adolescent audiences, transcending the colour bar that plagued many contemporary black artists.

He received a Grammy for lifetime achievement in 1984 and two years later became a charter member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Last year, he announced he would be releasing his first album in nearly four decades. He dedicated it to his wife of 68 years, Themetta “Toddy”.

The album, titled Chuck, was recorded in St Louis, Missouri. It will be released later this year, though a date has not been set.

