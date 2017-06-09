Posted by Editor

Robber Cut Open ATM Machine with Gas Torch, Stealing 2 Million Baht

UDON THANI – About 2 million baht in cash was stolen from an ATM machine after thieves used a gas torch to cut it open in Muang district in the early hours of Friday.

They targetted a Krung Thai Bank ATM in front of Ban Luem School in tambon Ban Luem.

They made a cut about 20cm wide and 60cm long in the ATM, and stole the two cash boxes inside it containing the money.

Policer later found a cigarette butt, believed discarded by one of the robbers, on the ground near the machine.

Chanthip Srichairungroj, manager of KTB’s banking management centre in Udon Thani, was informed by the bank’s network in Bangkok about 6am that it had lost the signal from the ATM at Ban Luem School, said Pol Lt Col Sitthiporn Tharakul, deputy superintendent of Muang police station.

She reported the information and police were sent to inspect it.

“At least two robbers with welding or cutting skills seem to be involved. They must have used a gas fuelled steel-cutting torch,” Pol Lt Col Sitthiporn said.

“The thieves carried out the robbery while it was raining between 2am and 3am, when the teacher on duty at the school and the neighbours were asleep.

“They cut open the ATM and decamped with two cash boxes. Investigators will examine footage of security cameras at nearby shops and intersections,’’ he said.

Forensic investigators were also examining the scene for further evidence.

Three years ago, thieves using a cutting torch tried to break open the back of another ATM at the same school. They were unsuccessful and left without the cash boxes, which contained more than 2 million baht.

Two men were later caught and convicted. They had only recently been released from prison.

By Yuttapong Kumnodnae

