Road Safety Measures to be “Rolled Out” Ahead of New Year Holidays

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Ministry of Transport has sought road safety advice from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan to help prevent road accidents during the New Year holidays.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith met with MLIT representatives to discuss road safety measures under a memorandum of understanding on road safety between the two countries.

Roads and highways are expected to be crowded across the country during the holiday period. Safety measures, such as erecting speed limit signs and painting the road in red to remind drivers to slow down, will be implemented.

The Ministry of Transport and the MLIT reported they will jointly conduct a study on road safety and use existing technology to reduce road fatalities in Thailand.

Last year the Department of Land Transport reported that 426 people died in 3,327 accidents between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, up from 340 in the year-earlier period.

Thailand’s road death rate is the highest in the world apart from war-ravaged Libya, according to a 2015 World Health Organization report.

The mounting figures come despite the Junta’s government promiss to make Thailand’s roads safer, including an increase in police presence and public information campaigns.

