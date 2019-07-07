Retailers Help Tackle Thailand’s Mountain of Plastic Waste

BANGKOK – Pollution is having a dire effect on Thailand and the World, as single use plastic is entering waterways and oceans killing off marine life and damaging the ecosystem.

In an effort to solve the problem, the government is collaborating with several private companies and individuals to turn Thailand into a “zero-waste society”.

As part of that initiative, the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion has launched “Mission Zero Waste”, an educational book containing useful guideline for the young generation on how to reduce, reuse and recycle their waste.

Chulalongkorn University has also recognized the problem of waste and launched the “Chula Zero Waste” project to reduce and segregate waste while increasing awareness of effective waste management and encouraging positive practices among students and staff.

Retailers finally went plastic bag free on Wednesday when leading shopping malls announced their new policy on non-plastic shopping.



The Mall Group has launched “The Mall Group Go Green: Green Everyday” to encourage shoppers to use their own cloth bags and avoid using plastic bags on a daily basis.

Those in need of a plastic bag will be asked for a Bt1 donation for each one, with proceeds going to fund environmental conservation work by WWF-Thailand.

Tesco Lotus also announced the launch of their non-plastic bag campaign banning single use plastic bags distribution at some Tesco Lotus Express outlets.

Central Group’s campaign, dubbed “Central Love the Earth: “Say No to Plastic Bags”, was launched on June 5, with a vow to reduce the use of more than 150 million plastic bags this year.

The campaign aimed to make Central the first plastic bag-free supermarket chain in Thailand.

HomePro introduced its “No Plastic Bags” campaign on July 1 in a follow-up to its successful non-plastic-bag policy on every 4th, 14th, 24th of the month.

Those in need of a plastic bag will be charged Bt1. Siam Makro group has been environmentally friendly and had a non-plastic-bag policy for 30 years.

Since April, they’ve aimed for further environmentally safe protocols by launching the “Say Hi to Bio, Say No To Form” campaign to encourage smaller retailers to use more biodegradable packaging.

Source: The Nation