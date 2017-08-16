Posted by Editor

Rescue Worker Saves 4 Year-Old Thai Girl with Dice Stuck Inside her Nose

CHON BURI – Rescue workers in Chon Buri Province have successfully saved a young four-year-old girl after they removed a small cube was found stuck inside her nose, making her to breath difficultly.

A video clip showing a rescue worker from Trai Kunnatham charity foundation using tweezers to remove a tiny plastic cube from the little girl’s nose went viral on the social media with warning to parents not to leave their children unattended as it could mean death if rescue did not come in time.

The incident happened at the girl’s house in Tambon Don Hualor in Muang district of Chon Buri province yesterday (Aug 14).

Praewphan Mungsin, the girl’s mother, called Trai Kunnatham charity foundation rescue workers in Chonburi for help after seeing her daughter could hardly breathe after an object was stuck in her nose hole.

Responding quickly to emergency alert, rescue workers went to her house immediately and found the four-year-old girl, Baitong, could hardly breathe when something was inside her nostril.

She was using her finger to put into the nose to get something out. A close look later showed it was a toy dice.

The rescue worker then used tweezers to carefully grab the dice out.

After the successful rescue, the mother said she didn’t know where the girl got the dice. She only saw her daughter trying to take something out of the nose by fingers. She couldn’t help her, so she called the rescue team for help.

Meanwhile rescue worker warned parents not to leave their little children alone as they could find something not appropriate for playing.

Sometimes, they put toys into the mouth and nose, which could be dangerous and kill them if it goes into their windpipe.

Source: Thai PBS

