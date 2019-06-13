Remains of Burnt Body Found in Forested Area of Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan District

CHIANG RAI – Ms. Wandee Ratchomphu, the Mae Chan district chief, has told Thai media that the burnt remains of a body have been found in a forest in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district.

Mae Chan district chief said police were summoned to the site in Ban Pongtong-Ton Hang village in Tambon Mae Chan were the bones were burned.

Mae Chan Medical Forensic, Mae Chan Hospital and Rescue Staff together with Mr. Narong Wong the headman, were led to see the skeletal remains in the middle of the forest under a small palm tree.

Police investigators could not determin if the body was male or female however they believe the body was burned some time ago and that part of an ankle was found un-burned.

Police investigators told Thai media that they believe the person was murdered elsewhere and burned at the site.

By Geoff Thomas

Photo’s Chiang Rai Report