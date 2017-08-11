Posted by Editor

Refuge for Rescued Animals Opened in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai district and resident Army base joined hands with local people and businessmen to open a “school” in Phayao’s Chiang Kham district for buffaloes and cows rescued from slaughterhouses.

Phayao Governor Narongsak Chalermkiart, Chiang Kham district chief Nopparit Sirikosol and Lt-Colonel Santipong Chingduang, commander of the Khun Jom Tham Army base, jointly presided over the opening of the facility, which is meant to be a refuge for the remainder of the cows and buffaloes’ lives.

Nopparit told The Nation that local people and organisations had pooled their money to open the facility at the Army base.

Nopparit said the public had previously bought 22 cows and buffaloes from slaughterhouses, which were kept at the base, and 10 more were bought this year to make merit for His Majesty the King on his 65th birthday and for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on her 85th birthday.

The district chief said people expected that more buffaloes and cows would be gradually bought from slaugherhouses to be kept at the base.

The animals will be allowed to roam free inside a compound and would not be given to villagers, the district chief added.

