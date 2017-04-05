Posted by Editor

Red Bull Heir Silent in London When asked about Thai Crash Case

LONDON – Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya an heir to the Red Bull fortune has refused to answer questions about whether he will return to Thailand this month to meet with prosecutors over an alleged hit-and-run that killed a police officer almost five years ago.

Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya was silent Wednesday as The Associated Press asked about his plans. Standing outside a London residence, he didn’t say why he was in Britain or whether he will meet with prosecutors in Thailand April 27.

He has been ordered to face charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving in the 2012 death. He has not appeared for earlier meetings with prosecutors, including last week, but no arrest warrant has been issued.

An AP inquiry has shown that he has been living a lavish lifestyle in the years since the crash.

Within weeks of the accident, The Associated Press has found, Vorayuth was back to enjoying his family’s jet-set life, largely associated with the Red Bull brand, an energy drink company co-founded by his grandfather.

Last month, social media clues led AP reporters to Vorayuth in the sacred city of Luang Prabang, Laos, where he and his family enjoyed a $1,000-a-night resort, visited temples and lounged by the pool.

Critics say inaction in this case epitomizes longstanding privilege for the wealthy class in Thailand, a politically tumultuous country that has struggled with rule of law for decades.

The Yoovidhya family attorney did not respond to AP’s request to interview Vorayuth. Police say Vorayuth is once again on notice to show up and hear the charges.

