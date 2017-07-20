Posted by Editor

Recent Downpours Prompt Alert for Chiang Rai and Other Provinces

CHIANG RAI -The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reported that the wet weather that is expected to continue across the country has caused infrastructure damage in Chiang Rai, prompting risk-prone provinces to raise their flood alerts.

Overnight torrential rain in the northern province of Chiang Rai caused the Lao River in Mae Lao district to overflow, sending floodwater to inundate 16 homes on Thursday morning.

The residents of the houses in Tambon Pa Or Don Chai had to move their belongings to higher grounds, away from the 30cm-deep intruding water.

Officials are monitoring the situation and bracing for potential flooding of more riverside homes.

Recent downpours have triggered a mudslide that blocked a section of road between Doi Chang Mup and Wat Phra That Doi Tung in Mae San district of Chiang Rai. Though the road has now been partially cleared of mud, motorists are still warned against using it for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, in the central province of Lopburi, aerial photographs show a massive volume of water heading towards Pa Sak Jolasid Dam. The local irrigation office has decided to increase the discharge of water downstream to prevent flooding.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) reports water overflowing from the Yom River has reached the municipal area of Phrae province and will arrive in Sukhothai province on the 21st or 22nd of July. The department has advised relevant agencies in Sukhothai to prepare flood-prevention measures in risk-prone areas.

