Rabies Infection Among Pet Animals in Thailand on the Increase

BANGKOK – Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, Director-General of Diseases Control Department for Thailand has told Thai Media that two people died of rabies and a total of 251 animals were found to be infected with rabies in the past two months.

According to Dr.Suwanchai the rabies situation in Thailand remains a matter of concern, citing a report of the Livestocks Development Department, showing 252 animals – 90 percent of them dogs – were infected with the disease in the past two months of year, representing 1.5 times higher than the statistics of the same period last year.

Roi Et, Surin, Yasothon, Kalasin and Amnat Charoen have the highest incidence of rabies infection in animals.

Dr Suwanchai attributed rabies infection among pet animals and men to lack of rabies vaccination of pet dogs and cats; release of the pet animals out of the houses of their owners and public unawareness of prevention against infection.

As a preventive measure, he said anyone scratched or bitten by a cat or a dog should quickly clean the wounds with soap and clean water and then applied medication on the wounds before seeing the doctor. Then the dog or cat must be caged for at least ten days to see whether it is infected or not.

The Diseases Control Department has instructed its offices in 12 zones to educate the people about how to protect themselves against rabies and to locate those infected with the disease to get vaccinated.

