Qatari Man and Thai Wife Arrested for Allegedly Stealing 4M Baht in Gold

PATTAYA – A Qatari man and his Thai wife were arrested by police in Pattaya on Wednesday (March 14) on robbery and assault charges after they allegedly robbed a gold shop in Uthai Thani province of about 200-baht weight of gold ornaments worth about four million baht on Monday.

The two suspects, identified as Mohammed Ibrahim Ma Ai-malki and Ahishah Udomwattananont, however, denied the charges. They were detained at Nong Chang district police station for further interrogation.

Police investigation found that the couple bought a crowbar from a machine shop and checked into a hotel in Nong Chang district before they allegedly robbed Mae Tang Kuey gold shop on Tesabaan 1 road on Monday.

During the gold shop heist, the shop owner was seriously injured as he tried to resist the robbery. After the robbery, the couple went back to their hotel room before they left for the woman’s house in Tambon Thong Lang, Huay Khot district and then escaped to Pattaya.

Police tracked down the couple at a rented room in Soi Jomthien, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri. They waited there until the couple showed up in a rented car. A thorough search of the car uncovered 50 gold necklaces hidden in a shoulder bag.

Source: Thai PBS

