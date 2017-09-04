Monday, September 4th, 2017 | Posted by

Public Relations Office Hosts Tour to Award-Winning Self-Sufficiency Community in Mae Chan District

MAE CHAN – Chiang Rai’s Public Relations Office has organized a tour to an award-winning self-sufficiency community for members of the media.

More than 100 journalists and local PR volunteers visited San Tang Luang community in Mae Chan district. San Tang Luang is the country’s fifth most outstanding community in terms of cultural conservation. Mrs. Sangwian Prarom is the current village head.

The visitors took the opportunity to see the villagers’ handicraft, and the making of local food and desserts as well as organic fertilizers. San Tang Luang community stands out from others for the villagers’ concerted efforts to conserve indigenous plants.

The village is a major producer of organic vegetables. The villagers can sell their products at a profit compared to other agriculturists, by supplying their commodities only to the Prince Chakraband Pensiri Center For Plant Development.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

