Provincial Electricity Authority to Reorganize Electrical Cables Around Chiang Rai City

CHIANG RAI – The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) have announced they will be reorganizing electrical cords and wires in areas around Chiang Rai city to ensure public safety.

Electrical workers from Chiang Rai PEA Office will be removing old electric wiring and unused telecommunication links along Thanalai Road in the capital district.

Meanwhile, in Phrae province, overhead cable removal started from Muanghit Intersection and continued to Ban Mai Intersection. The operation was carried out by the provincial PEA office.

