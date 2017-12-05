Posted by Editor

Provinces Promote Native Rice Strains in New Rice Festival

–

CHIANG RAI – Deputy Governor Somboon Siriwech chaired the opening of the New Rice Festival in the plaza in front of the Old City Hall. The event was aimed at encouraging the preservation of local rice strains and the use of new rice as a gift to be given to loved ones during the New Year holidays.

The Thai Rice Festival 2017 supports farmers and business operators to produce higher quality rice to meet good agricultural practices (GAP) the needs of consumers.

The event also provides knowledge on Thai rice associated with culture and traditions.

The festival was jointly organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the Rice Department, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Meanwhile, in Nong Khai, Provincial Governor Ronnachai Jitvises also led civil servants and members of the public to hold a New Rice Festival. During the event, alms were given to 89 monks while participants had a chance to view an exhibition on local farming traditions and way of life, as well as the various rice strains of Thailand.

In Surin, the festival, hosted by Governor Adthaporn Singhawichai, focused on the conservation and promotion of native rice species, especially the high-quality jasmine rice of Surin which has created such a reputation for the province.

As for Khon Kaen province, villagers in Khao Suan Kwang district brought their new rice grains and premium rice species to be displayed in the New Rice Festival, which was presented in front of the Provincial City Hall.

By Surapan Laotharanarit

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments