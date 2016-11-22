Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Pay Official Visit to Chiang Rai, November 28th
CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai’s Governor Boonsong Techamanisatit has announced that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to pay an official visit to Chiang Rai province on 28 November 2016.
Governor Boonsong Techamanisatit confirmed that the authorities of the northern province had been prepared for the premier’s official visit.
The premier will visit Baan Pong Si Nakhon village in Pa Dad district to open the Zero Waste Village Learning Center and oversee workshops on leftover uses for income generation, bamboo interlacing and homestay tourism.
He will preside over a meeting at Mae Fah Luang University in bid to solve economic problems of Chiang Rai, Payao, Prae and Nan.
He has ordered all agencies to constantly organize local conferences to attract foreign tourists.
