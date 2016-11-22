Tuesday, November 22nd, 2016 | Posted by

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Pay Official Visit to Chiang Rai, November 28th

14419744481766303865

.

.

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai’s Governor Boonsong Techamanisatit has announced that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to pay an official visit to Chiang Rai province on 28 November 2016.

Governor Boonsong Techamanisatit confirmed that the authorities of the northern province had been prepared for the premier’s official visit.

The premier will visit Baan Pong Si Nakhon village in Pa Dad district to open the Zero Waste Village Learning Center and oversee workshops on leftover uses for income generation, bamboo interlacing and homestay tourism.

He will preside over a meeting at Mae Fah Luang University in bid to solve economic problems of Chiang Rai, Payao, Prae and Nan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said that despite the government’s pending new year economic stimulus plan, officials have unveiled initial guidelines for the promotion of domestic tourism.

He has ordered all agencies to constantly organize local conferences to attract foreign tourists.

The government will also be tasked with ceasing the activities of illegal tour companies and support legal tour operators, while Thai tour operators should use this time to enhance their capabilities to accommodate and attract more tourists.
By Tanakorn Sangiam

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=43199

Posted by on Nov 22 2016. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen