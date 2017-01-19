Posted by Editor

President-Elect Donald Trump to Reform U.S. Intelligence Community

WASHINGTON D.C. – With one day to go before Billionare Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States a source close to the Trump transition team said plans to do away with the director of national intelligence are still being considered.

One national security priority of the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump is to reform the heavily bureaucratized and, to some critics, politicized U.S. intelligence community.

Mr. Trump recently clashed with intelligence officials over the disclosure of a false dossier produced by a former British intelligence official that was leaked by someone in the U.S. government in a bid to embarrass the new president.

The reform could include reverting to the old system of having a director of central intelligence as a nominal chief of the 17 U.S. intelligence agencies who also ran the CIA. The new system could include separate DCI and CIA directors. Continue Reading…

