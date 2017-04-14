Posted by Editor

President Donald Trump’s Say’s US Dollar “is Getting too Strong”

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s remark Wednesday that the US dollar “is getting too strong” suggests Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin may express preference for a weaker dollar during the two-day meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors from Thursday in Washington.

A senior United States Treasury Department official said on Thursday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will take up currency issues during a meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs next week.

“We will emphasise that currency issues are important aspects of making sure the global economy is fair, sustainable and balanced in terms of its growth going forward,” the Treasury official told reporters, requesting anonymity.

The official said the United States does not anticipate the 20 major industrialised and developing economies will issue a communique after the meeting, noting that they just did so at their last gathering in mid-March in Germany.

