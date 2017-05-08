Monday, May 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Pregnant British Woman Crushed by 18-Wheeled Lorry in Phuket

The 41 year-old british woman was crushed to death by the 18-wheeled truck

PHUKET – A pregnant British woman has been crushed to death in Phuket after an 18-wheel lorry ploughed into her motorbike.

Lt Col Sanit Nookong of the Thalang Police said the 41-year-old died instantly when the moped collided with the truck outside a 7-Eleven store in Thalang, central Phuket.

While driving, they changed lanes to avoid a vehicle parked on the left side of the road (the motorbike lane). As they did this, the truck hit their bike from behind. The woman was cruched by the wheels of the truck, Lt Col Sanit Nukhong said.
Her 29-year-old boyfriend, from Kent, was conscious and suffered only minor injuries, was in a state of shock.
The driver of the truck, who initially fled the scene, has already surrendered himself to police.

He has been identified as Nattawoot Kimchue, 30, from Thai Muang in Phang Nga Province, north of Phuket.

Police have yet to confirm any charges over the accident.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

