Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nonwangchai Now Denies Killing Khon Kaen Karaoke Girl

KHON KAEN – Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nonwangchai, on trial for the murder and dismemberment of Miss Warisara Klinjui a karaoke worker, has changed her tack in court and denied killing the young woman.

She and the four other defendants earlier confessed to the charges, which include premeditated murder.

The five defendants were taken to Khon Kaen Provincial Court on Wednesday for the second day of the hearing. Other witnesses included Khao Suan Kwang police chief Pol Col Phakphum Phitsama.

In her testimony the 25-year-old said she only “assaulted” Warisara Klinjui following their severe quarrel, defence counsel Bunyong Kaeofainok said after the hearing.

Three other defendants – Kawita “Earn” Ratchada, 26, Apiwan “Jae” Sattayabundit, 29, and Wasin Namprom, 22 – told the court they only helped cut up the corpse so it could be hidden, Mr Bunyong said.

The fifth defendant, Jidarat Promkhun, 22, confessed to robbery, the only charge police pressed against her.

After her arrest in Myanmar, Ms Preeyanuch apologized to Warisara’s relatives, claiming she had “no intention” to kill her. According to police investigators, Ms Preeyanuch asked Warisara to get into a car, intending to teach her a lesson because the victim had given police information that led to the arrest of Ms Preeyanuch’s husband on a drug offence.

The 22-year-old victim was strangled to death in the car. Her dismembered body was found in a shallow grave in Khon Kaen’s Khao Suan Kwang district on May 26 last year.

Warisara’s family also filed a civil lawsuit demanding compensation of 10.3 million baht, but the defendants argue this is too much and wanted it to be settled in court, Mr Bunyong said.

By Chakkrapan Natanri

Bangkok Post

