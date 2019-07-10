Polish Family Rescued from the Jungle in Southern Thailand

SURAT THANI -Rescuers in Southern Thailand have rescued a Polish family, including two children, who were lost in a hilly forest on the resort Island of Koh Phangan, after a search lasting more than three hours.

Pol Maj Gen Angkoon Klaiklueng, commander of Tourist Police Division 3, said staff at a local hotel informed them a Polish family had phoned to say they had gone for a walk and were lost in the forest.

Local officials began a search in Ban Hat Rin forest about 5.30pm.

They found the family about 9pm, tired and waiting, seated on rocks in the forest. They were given liquids to rehydrate them and then led back to their hotel.

Police quoted the 40-year-old father father, Tomasz Sliwinski, as saying that he took his family from their hotel to admire the views from a nearby hill forest, but later was unable to find the trail back.

So he phoned their hotel to seek help.

The forest is between Hat Rin and Hat Yuan beaches in tambon Ban Tai on the southern tourist island of Koh Phangan.

Source: The Nation, Bangkok Post