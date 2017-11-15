Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Police Warn Drivers of Hazardous Driving Conditions As Morning Fog Appears in Chiang Rai

Visibility dropped to about 20 meters making driving hazardous

 

CHIANG RAI – Traffic police set up checkpoints on main roads leading to popular tourist destinations in Chiang Rai early Tuesday morning as the roads were covered by winter fog, making driving hazardous as visibility dropped to about 20 meters.

The fog covered most parts of the province and the temperature on lowland areas ranged from 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, while the temperature on mountain tops was about 12C.

Traffic police warned motorists to turn on their fog-lights.

Pol Col Passakorn Pikul, commander of Wieng Kaen police station, said visibility had dropped to only 20 meters, which was dangerous for motorists.

