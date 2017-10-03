Posted by Editor

Police Seize 550 Kilograms of Compressed Marijuana in North Eastern Thailand

MUKDAHAN – The Royal Thai Police have seized 550 kilogrammes of compressed dry marijuana and arrested two men in the 10-wheel truck carrying it, police reported on Monday.

The two suspects, who refused to give their full names at a press conference organised by police on Monday, were identified only as a 46-year-old “Mr Lord” and “Phanu”, 26, both from Muang district of Mukdahan Province in North Eastern Thailand.

Prior to the seizure, police had received a tip-off about a plan to smuggle drugs in a 10-wheel truck from Laos to the South of Thailand.

Pol Maj Gen Surachai Khwuantechakhup, chief of the Provincial Police Region 4, said policemen stopped a suspicious truck for inspection on Chayangkun Road in Mukdahan.

Police then searched the truck thoroughly and found a number of airtight packets of dried, compressed marijuana stuffed in 21 large bags hidden in a part of the truck that had apparently been modified to accommodate the drugs, he said.

Pol Maj Gen Surachai refused to go into detail about the drug smuggling, citing the need for further investigation. He said the two suspects had confessed to the crime and provided useful information.

They were charged with possession of Type 5 narcotics (marijuana) with intent to distribute, he said. Police continue to investigate the smuggling ring, he added.

By Jakkrapan Nathanri

The Bangkok Post

Mukdahan is one of the northeastern provinces of Thailand. Neighboring provinces are Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Roi Et, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. To the east it borders the Mekong River, across which lies Savannakhet Province of Laos

