Police Seek Three Thai Suspects Held Up in Tachilek in Dismemberment Case

TACHILEK – Myanmar police have told their Thai counterparts they know the whereabouts of three Thai women being sought in connection with last week’s gruesome murder of a fourth in Khon Kaen.

A police source said on Thursday the Myanmar authorities who reportedly detained two women suspected also have the description of a local man assisting the women to escape arrest.

The group is supposedly living in Tachilek, close to the border opposite Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. They entered Myanmar on May 25, so their visas would have already expired on Thursday.

Myanmar authorities told Pol Colonel Ekkorn Bussababordin, commander of the Chiang Rai Immigration Police, they already knew the women’s location and would arrest them. They said a man was seen picking them up from a dormitory residence near their new workplace, an entertainment venue in Tachilek.

Priyanuch Nongwangchai, 24, Kawita Rachada, 25, and Apiwan Satayabundit, 28, were allegedly involved in the murder of fellow karaoke bar worker Warisara Klinjui, 22, whose body, severed in two pieces, was found buried in Khon Kaen’s Khao Suan Kwang district one week ago.

Two alleged accomplices, Wasin Namprom and Jidarat Phromkhun, are in custody in Khon Kaen.

Following a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Khon Kaen police chief Pol Maj General Promnatthakhet Hamkhampai dismissed speculation on social media that Priyanuch, suspected of committing the actual murder, might have been acting on the orders of a trans-national drug gang seeking vengeance after Warisara gave police information that led to many arrests last year, including that of Priyanuch’s boyfriend.

Substantiating reports that the victim had been killed inside a rented car and her torso severed at a Khon Khaen resort, Promnatthakhet blamed the crime on a personal conflict.

He said Warisara’s information to authorities involved a sole drug case that contributed to Priyanuch’s boyfriend being jailed. He insisted that the women suspects were only selling drugs locally, not across borders.

