Police Seek Perjury Arrest Warrant for Former Teacher Jomsap

NAKHON PHANOM – Police have sought an arrest warrant for former teacher Jomsap Saenmuangkhot for alleged involvement in fabricating evidence to substantiate her petition for the retrial of her fatal hit-and-run accident.

Nakhon Phanom police chief Suwichan Yankittikul said on Friday investigators have already pressed a perjury charge against Ms Jomsap, and were preparing an application for court approval to formally arrest her.

Jomsap, was found guilty of reckless driving causing death after a pickup truck the court found she was driving hit a bicycle, killing 75-year-old Lua Pobamrung, in Renu Nakhon district on March 11, 2005.

The Supreme Court upheld the first court’s sentence of three years and two months in prison in 2013.

Following her release by a royal amnesty in April 2015, Jomsap began wrongful conviction proceedings through the Justice Ministry, seeking a retrial and clearance of her name.

The Supreme Court dismissed the case on Nov 17. The court said it suspected there existed a network that hired out people to confess to crimes they did not commit, and the network had backed Ms Jomsap’s claim of wrongful conviction.

