Police Investigate Death of 46 Year-Old Woman in Phan, Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Police in Phan District are investigating after a 46 year-old Thai woman was found dead and naked in her home on Thursday night.

Phan district police and rescue workers were called to the home on 46 year-old Somporn Kaewwanna after neighbours checked her home after she hadn’t gone to work as a farm helper since tuesday.

Police and rescue workers found her on the ground with traces of blood on her mouth and ears. Blood strains were also found on the stairs and on her bed but there was no indication of a fight. Police believe she died a day before her body was found. Her gold necklace and other valuables were intact and a fan was left on. Police are Investigating.

