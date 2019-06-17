Police in Thailand Seize 985kg of Crystal Meth ‘Ice’ Bound for the Philippines

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Deputy Police Chief Chalermkiat Srivorakhan said at a media briefing on Sunday that Narcotics suppression police have arrested two Chinese and two Thai men in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district after finding about 985 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, known as “ice”, in a container bound for the Philippines.

Pol Gen Chalermkiat said the police arrested a Chinese man, Huang Guoxion, 24, and the two Thais – Suban Mahachanon, 57, and Joi Sae Fong, 62 – at a container depot in Si Racha district on Saturday after they inspected several containers.

When the three appeared at the depot to open a container containing 614 boxes of shoes, they were arrested. In a subsequent search of the boxes, 34 were each found to contain 15-20 tea bags stuffed with a crystallized substance.

A laboratory test showed it was crystal methamphetamine, weighing about 985kg altogether.

Information from the three led to the arrest of another Chinese suspect, Zhou Qingchu, 44, at a condominium in Bangkok’s Huay Khwang district.

The police action came after intelligence information that a group of foreign and Thai people were conspiring to transport drugs in containers being shipped abroad.

The Bangkok Post