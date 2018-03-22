Posted by Editor

Police in Southern Thailand Hunt for Village Headman after He Shoots and Kills Ex-Wife

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT – Police in Southern Thailand are hunting for a 40-year-old village headman who declared he intended to commit suicide after shooting dead his estranged young wife in front of her mother.

Pol Col Iskanda Amin, deputy commander of Nakhon Si Thammarat police, said on Thursday that police were looking to arrest Kriangsak Kulsri, head of village No.4 in tambon Nariang of Phrommakhiri district for the murder of Malita Kulsri, 25, on Wednesday night.

The woman was shot once in her chest while on her motorcycle on Khao Poon-Kamphaeng Thom Road in tambon Nariang about 9.15pm.

Her mother On-uma Noothong, 48, was on the pillion seat. They were on their way to tap latex. Malita also worked for Tha Phae municipality in Muang district.

Investigators said Malita had recently broken up with Mr Kriangsak. He was riding a motorcycle when he caught up with the two women on the road.

He asked Malita to resume their relationship, but she refused. In response. the village headman’s temper flared and he shot Malita then sped off on his motorcycle, shouting that he would take his own life and join his ex-wife.

Malita died of her wound at a local hospital.

Pol Col Iskanda said the couple had quarreled frequently when they were together, and finally she left him.

