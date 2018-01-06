Posted by Editor

Police in Pattaya Search for Foreigner after Bar Worker Falls to Her Death Naked

PATTAYA – Police are looking for a foreigner who was last seen with a woman before she fell to her death in the nude from her condominium room in Pattaya.

The woman, later identified as Wannipha Chanhuathon, 26, worked in a beer bar on Soi 6 off Pattaya Sai Song Road. She was found seriously injured on the road near the Cozy Beach Condomium in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district when police arrived after being alerted at 5am Saturday.

She had multiple fractures to her legs and arms. Rescue workers gave her first aid, but she later succumbed to the injuries. An empty pack of Kamagra oral jelly (Generic Viagra) was found at the scene.

Pol Col Apichai Krobpet, chief of Pattaya police, met with investigators on Friday to discuss what they had learned.

An investigation found that a foreign man had had a quarrel with his girlfriend before going out to the bar where Ms Wannipa worked. She took him back to her to a condominium, where she later fell to her death, Pattaya One Reported.

Police found used condoms, clothes and some pieces of evidence suggesting that the two had had intercourse before her fatal fall.

Investigators have not concluded whether the foreigner was involved in her fatal fall.

Police said they have the name of the foreigner but it’s being withheld as releasing it might affect their investigation.

Kriangsak Khammahachai, 23, a security guard at the condominium, told police he heard a loud thud while he was sitting in the entrance booth. He rushed to check and found the woman lying in a pool of blood. He immediately alerted police.

Police initially assumed the woman might have fallen from a room on the fifth floor of the high-rise building. They inspected the room but found nobody there.

By Chaiyot Pupattanapong

