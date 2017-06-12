Posted by Editor

Police in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan District Seize Over 400,000 Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI – The Royal Thai Police in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district have arrested a 20 year-old hill-tribesman for trying to smuggle over four hundred thousand methamphetamine pills to a dealer in Bangkok.

Mr. Jirayut Hathaichayanonkul, 20, was arrested when his Mitsubishi Lancer was stopped at a checkpoint on Phaholyothin Road near the Mae Chan-Chieng Saen Intersection.

Mr. Jirayut told police he was hired to take the drug from the border in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district to a recipient in Bangkok.

He said another vehicle checked the road ahead of him, looking for authorities, but this time the driver did not alert him.

Before Mr. Jirayut was arrested, police spotted a black Toyota pickup make a right turn leading to Chieng Saen district once the driver spotted the checkpoint. Police chased after the vehicle but failed to catch up.

