Police Discover 198Kg of Bricked Heroin in Central Thailand

BANGKOK – Police in central Thailand have discovered 198Kg of bricked heroin were found in bushes by a road found by a road in Muang district of Ratchaburi province on Sunday morning.

Police were called to Moo 11 village in tambon Chedi Hak after being informed by Ladda Iamman, the village chief, that four fertilizer sacks containing heroin was found by villagers lying in bushes by a road.

The sacks were covered with a child’s blanket with cartoon characters on it.

Inside the sacks, police officers found bricked heroin bearing the AK brand, weighing 198kg altogether, with a street value of about 600 million baht(US$1.9 Million) Thai Media reported.

The bricked heroin were wrapped with carbon paper to prevent them from being detected by an x-ray machine.

The heroin sacks were believed to have been dumped from a vehicle by drug transporters for fear that they would be found in a search while passing police checkpoints.

Police are investigating to find the source of the drugs.

Photo’s from Police