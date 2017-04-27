Posted by Editor

Police Chase in Chiang Saen Nets Millions of Speed Pills and 149kg of Crystal Meth

CHIANG RAI – Two Hmong men were arrested and 4 million speed pills and 149kg of crystal methamphetamine was seized after a car chase in Chiang Saen district in the early hours of Thursday.

A team of narcotics suppression police spotted two vehicles, a Chevrolet and a Toyota, travelling along the Chiang Saen-Chiang Khong road around 3am. They signalled the vehicles to stop for a search. The drivers instead sped off.

The officers pursued them, initially firing warning shots into the air. A police vehicle finally managed to get in front of them and blocked the way near the Mekong River in tambon Wiang.

Two men in one of the vehicles quickly jumped into the river and escaped, leaving the two other men to be arrested.

A search found several packages containing a total of 4,016,00 speed pills and 149kg of crystal methamphetamine in the back of the Chevrolet Trailblazer, which had Pathum Thani licence plates. The Toyota car, with Chiang Rai plates, was also seized, Thai media reported.

The two apprehended suspects, identified as Yafatee Sae Yang and Sakchai Sae Yang, both Hmong tribesmen, were being taken to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau in Bangkok for interrogation.

