Thursday, August 31st, 2017 | Posted by

Police Charge Man in Terror Incident Near Buckingham Palace

Three police officers sustained minor injuries after he allegedly drove a car at officers outside Buckingham Palace and then reached for a 4ft sword shortly after 8.30pm on Friday

LONDON – Authorities in London have charged a man with terrorism offenses following an incident near Buckingham Palace in which a suspect with a 4-foot sword injured three police officers.

London’s Metropolitan police charged Mohiussunnath Choudhury, 26, of Luton for conduct “in preparation for giving effect to his intention to commit an act or acts of terrorism.”

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later Thursday. Three London police were slightly injured in the incident last week as they tried to arrest the man.

The police said at the time that the suspect drove up to a police van in a restricted area near the palace. Officers confronted the man, who reached for the sword in his car.

No one other than the suspect and the officers were injured.

Buckingham Palace is the London home of Queen Elizabeth II and one of the city’s main tourist attractions

The Associated Press

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=48554

Posted by on Aug 31 2017. Filed under World News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen