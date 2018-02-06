Posted by Editor

Police Charge Coffee Shop Owner for Violating the Computer Crime Act, Models for Indecent Exposure

–

CHON BURI – Sattahip district police in Chonburi on Monday (Feb 5) charged the owner of Coffee on Day, coffee shop for violating the Computer Crime Act, and two girls for indecent exposure of their bodies after photos and video of almost nude waitresses of the shop went viral on the Internet.

The shop owner Prasong Sukkorn turned himself up to Plutaluang police in Sattahip district to face the charge after a post on Facebook trigged a storm of criticism users of the site.

The post, by a Facebook user with the account name of Krua Sahapat-Laem Chabang on Saturday morning drew over 21,000 reactions and was shared over 8,800 times in the five-hour period.

The photos show two beautiful girls wearing underwear and no bras. One girl has covered her front with a barista apron, leaving little to the imagination.

–

Prasong told police that the two girls were not his waitresses but only customers. They were in a modelling team who visited the shop just like other customers, he said.

But at the time they visited, there were no other customers, the team then offered to promote his shop with two models by shooting a video and photographs, he said.

Plutaluang police superintendent Pol Col Tanachai Utsahakit said although the shop owner said he had no intention to upload the photos on the Internet, but the photos were inappropriate and considered indecent exposure.

He summoned the coffee shop owner on Sunday along with the models, identified as Arisa Suwannawong and Minggomut “Ming” Kongsawas that were featured in the pictures and video that went viral on Facebook.

Prasong was charged for violating the Computer Crime Act, while the two models were being charged for indecent exposure of their bodies in public place.

However both could face additional charge under the Computer Crime Act if they posted their pictures on the Internet, Pol Col Tanachai Utsahakit said.

Source: Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments