Police Arrest Two Men Dressed as Soldiers Transporting Methamphetamine’s to Bangkok

CHIANG RAI – Police superintendent Pol Colonel Phoompanya Navatakulpisut said police officers arrested two men, dressed as soldiers who were trying to smuggle methamphetamines to Bangkok.

Police inspected a bus leaving Chiang Rai province and two suspects dressed as soldiers were detained after police found more than 100,000 methamphetamine pills in their luggage.

The suspects confessed that they had been hired by a man, identified only as “Por”, to smuggle the drugs to Bangkok, admitting that they had smuggled drugs successfully once before.

Both suspects were arrested on the charge of possessing amphetamines with the intent to sell while police continued to investigate the source of the drugs.

Police are also investigating further to find out if the two men were actually serving members of the military.

