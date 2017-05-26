Police and Pha Mueang Taskforce Arrested Three Men with 100,000 Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI – Police and troops of the Pha Mueang Taskforce arrested three men in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district early Thursday and seized 100,000 methamphetamine pills.

Police and the Pha Mueang Taskforce, manning a checkpoint, stopped a car at 3am in which a Thai National and two Myanmar nationals, were travelling.

Mr Sompote Ruangsi of Chiang Mai and a Myanmar national identified only as Ahmuh were in the vehicle.

Ahmuh admitted he was taking Sompote to pick up drugs from another Myanmar man, Ongteh, at the border in Mae Sai.

Undercover police drove the suspects vehicle to the planned meeting point and detained Mr. Ongteh from Myanamr when he approached on his motorcycle, carrying a bag containing 100,000 meth pills.