Friday, March 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Pod of Killer Whales Spotted off Similan Islands in Phang Nga, Thailand

Sighting of 30 orcas or killer whales off Similan Islands in Phang Nga province.

PHANG NGA – NThe Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has reported 30 orca whales have been spotted off Similan Islands in Phang Nga.

Mr. Pinsak Suratsawadi, the Director of Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Institute, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, said that Tourist boats have been prohibited from disturbing them.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has prepared guidebooks for observing whales and dolphins for travelers and tour operators, due to concerns that the aquatic animals will be disturbed from tourist activity.

The Orca or Killer Whales can be found in all oceans, from Arctic and Antarctic regions to tropical seas. Killer whales are highly social; some populations are composed of matrilineal family groups which are the most stable of any animal species.
By Supawadee Wangsri

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=45428

Posted by on Mar 10 2017. Filed under Southern Thailand. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen