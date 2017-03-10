Posted by Editor

Pod of Killer Whales Spotted off Similan Islands in Phang Nga, Thailand

PHANG NGA – NThe Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has reported 30 orca whales have been spotted off Similan Islands in Phang Nga.

Mr. Pinsak Suratsawadi, the Director of Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Institute, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, said that Tourist boats have been prohibited from disturbing them.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has prepared guidebooks for observing whales and dolphins for travelers and tour operators, due to concerns that the aquatic animals will be disturbed from tourist activity.

The Orca or Killer Whales can be found in all oceans, from Arctic and Antarctic regions to tropical seas. Killer whales are highly social; some populations are composed of matrilineal family groups which are the most stable of any animal species.

By Supawadee Wangsri

