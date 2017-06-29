Posted by Editor

Pickup Truck Carrying Migrant Workers Collides with Another Pickup, Two Killed,11 Injured

NAKHON PATHOM – Two people were killed and 11 others injured when a pickup truck carrying migrant workers collided with another pickup loaded with fish in Muang district before dawn on Thursday.

Pol Capt Yutthaphum Phosawat, deputy inspector of Mueang Nakhon Pathom police station, said two Myanmar workers died at the scene and 11 others were injured and rushed to hospital.

The bodies of two Myanmar men were lying on the road near a wrecked black Toyota Vigo pickup truck with Nakhon Pathom licence plates when police and rescue workers arrived at the scene. Bags and other belongings were scattered over the road.

Police investigators learned the black pickup, carrying 10 migrant workers, was travelling at high speed when it crashed head-on with the fish-laden truck heading to a downtown market. The traffic lights at the intersection were set to flashing.

Police hoped surveillance camera footage would establish the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, Forty-eight passengers were injured when a Bangkok-Mukdahan bus flipped on its side and fell onto the roadside in Mahasarakham’s Kudrung district early on Thursday.

Police said the accident happened at the kilometre marker 32-33 in Tambon Kudrung. The bus was being driven by the second driver, Pattana Kongcharoen 41, who said the road was slippery, causing him to lose control before it flipped. Four passengers were severely injured and taken to hospital. The other passengers were only slightly injured and were taken to Mukdahan on another bus. Source: The Nation, Bangkok Post

