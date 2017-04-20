Thursday, April 20th, 2017 | Posted by

Phuket School Girl Awarded Scholarship for her Good Deed

Mayor Suniran said, “The scholarship and certificate have been awarded to Miss Piyarat to reward her for her goodness and showing a good image, not only for students at Cherng Talay Municipality School.

PHUKET – Piyarat Butkhaek, a nine year-old, grade 3 student who returned 130,000 baht cash and six-baht weight of gold she found on a road to the rightful owner has been awarded with a scholarship and a certificate honouring her good deed.

Last week Piyarat found a small bag containing money and gold, she took it to her parents, who subsequently informed the owener Mrs Nooklai that their daughter had found the small bag and wanted to return it to her.

Mrs Nooklai was delighted to get her money and gold back. She said she had travelled back along the road twice, looking for it. She rewarded Piyarat with 2,000 baht in return, for her “admirable heart”.

After learning of her good act, the mayor of tambon Choeng Thale Municipality, Suniran Rachatapruek,   presented Piyarat with a scholarship and a certificate to honour her good deed at a ceremony on Thursday morning.

Phuket governor Norapat Plodthong said his office will also award her with a certificate of merit.  The presentation will be held soon, he added.

 

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=46299

Posted by on Apr 20 2017. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen