Phuket School Girl Awarded Scholarship for her Good Deed

PHUKET – Piyarat Butkhaek, a nine year-old, grade 3 student who returned 130,000 baht cash and six-baht weight of gold she found on a road to the rightful owner has been awarded with a scholarship and a certificate honouring her good deed.

Last week Piyarat found a small bag containing money and gold, she took it to her parents, who subsequently informed the owener Mrs Nooklai that their daughter had found the small bag and wanted to return it to her.

Mrs Nooklai was delighted to get her money and gold back. She said she had travelled back along the road twice, looking for it. She rewarded Piyarat with 2,000 baht in return, for her “admirable heart”.

After learning of her good act, the mayor of tambon Choeng Thale Municipality, Suniran Rachatapruek, presented Piyarat with a scholarship and a certificate to honour her good deed at a ceremony on Thursday morning.

Phuket governor Norapat Plodthong said his office will also award her with a certificate of merit. The presentation will be held soon, he added.

