Phuket Police Say Suicide: 71 Year-Old Frenchman Found with Stab Wound to Chest

A doctor from Patong Hospital who inspected the scene with police stated that the Frenchman died three to four hours before he was found. His body was sent for an autopsy at Patong Hospital.

Prasert said police had not found any trace of a struggle in the house so it was believed the wound was self-inflicted.

“Police at this stage believe the man died by his own hand,” Capt Prasert said.

“Regardless, we have had the man’s body taken to Patong Hospital for further examination. We have also contacted the French embassy representatives and informed them of the death,” he added.

Tourist Police reported that Mr Melot lived in the house with his wife and that he was suffering from lung cancer.

However, police have yet to mention where Mr Melot’s wife was at the time of his death.

Source: The Nation, Phuket News