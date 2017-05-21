Posted by Editor

Phuket Police Recapture Escaped Indian Nationals Carrying Fake Portuguese Passports

–

PHUKET – Pol Maj Gen Teerapol Thipcharoen, the Phuket police chief, said at a news conference on Sunday that the two men carrying fake Portuguese passports who escaped from Sakhu police station in Phuket’s Thalang district on Saturday morning have been recaptured.

Maj Gen Teerapol said that were re-arrested on Saturday night at the Otop market on Rat-uthit Road and that after interrogation the men admitted they are Indian nationals.

According to the Bangkok Post on May 18, the two men attempted to fly from Phuket to Toronto, Canada via Seoul, South Korea where they were stopped by South Korean immigration for possessing forged Portuguese passports and sent back to Phuket on May 20th.

Upon arrival at the Phuket airport, they were arrested by immigration police and handed over to Sakhu police investigators for legal proceedings.

While waiting to be taken to the provincial court at the Sakhu police station the two asked to go to the toilet and fled from behind the station.

Sakhu police launched a manhunt discovering them eating at the Otop market at approximately 11pm on Saturday.

Pol Maj Gen Teerapol said the two men admitted to being Indian nationals who had traveled to Thailand in March with the intention of reaching Toronto Canada to take jobs.

Once in Thailand, they managed to obtain the forged passports, and booked air tickets to Canada. They said they used the fake Portugese passports because it was difficult for them to enter Canada with Indian passports.

They men said they had each paid 2 million rupees, or about 1 million baht, to secure jobs in Canada.

Pol Maj Gen Teerapol said a committee would be set up to investigate the Sakhu police for neglect of duty after the suspects escaped their custody. The immigration police would also be directed to hunt down the passport forgers.

The two were initially charged with using fake documents and escaping police custody.

By Achadtaya Chuenniran

Source: Bangkok Post

