Phrae Police Find Massive Drug Haul Hidden in Truck Transporting with Cabbage

PHRAE – Police have arrested two men in Phrae province after uncovering a massive shipment of illegal drugs hidden in a truck filled with cabbages.

As many as 858,000 methamphetamine pills and about 36 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine were found in bags hidden among piles of cabbage in the six-wheeled truck, which was intercepted at a police checkpoint.

Police announced the seizure of the drugs and the arrest of the two suspects on Sunday.

Arrested were Sa-ard Lenkham and Piyachart Sangsan, both of whom were charged with drug possession with the intent to sell.

Police said they would investigate the case further and seize the assets of people involved

By – The Nation

