Posted by Editor

Pha Mueang Taskforce Kill Drug Runner Over 2 Million Meth Pills Siezed

–

CHIANG RAI – Troops from the Pha Mueang Taskforce shot and killed a suspected drug runner and arrested another while they were trying to cross into Thailand near Mae Sai late Friday night.

Troops from the Pha Mueang Taskforce were manning the checkpoint with officers from the Mae Sai Police Station when they spotted a pickup driving from the Myanmar border. They ordered the pick-up to stop however it turned and fired upon the troops at the checkpoint.

The soldiers returned fire and one of the men in the pickup was killed.

The captured man said he and his friend were delivering the drug to another vehicle waiting on the Thai side.

The authorities seized 2.138 million meth pills in the pickup.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments