Pha Mueang Taskforce Arrests Teenager Transporting Methamphetamines in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fa District

CHIANG RAI -Soldiers from the Pha Mueang Taskforce arrested a 17-year-old in Chiang Rai’s Mae Fa district late on Friday night while he was allegedly trying to smuggle 100,000 methamphetamine pills into the country on a motorcycle.

The teenager, a resident of Tambon Thirdthai in Mae Fa Lung, was arrested at 10.30pm at a Myanmar border checkpoint in Mueang Song village in Tambon Thirdthai.

The troops from Pha Mueang Taskforce said they spotted a motorcycle and, when they signaled it to stop, it tried to make a u-turn. The troops charged towards the motorbike and captured the rider, but the pillion passenger managed to flee into the forest.

The drug was found in a bag at the front of the motorcycle. Each pill carried the “wy” mark, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a young man was arrested in Bangkok’s Don Muang district for allegedly carrying a woman’s handbag with 1,990 methamphetamine pills early Saturday.

Patrol police from the Don Muang Police Station said the man allegedly appeared high and since he was carrying a woman’s handbag, police stopped and searched him and found the drug. He also allegedly tested positive for drug use. He reportedly told the police he had got the drug from a woman in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district whom he knew only by her nickname Orn.

