Petition Filed Agianst High Ranking Officials for Neglect of Duty and Abuse of Authority Over Red Bull Heir Case

BANGKOK – The Secretary-General of the Thai Constitution Protection Association, Srisuwan Janya, on Monday (Sept 4) filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) against national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda and other officials, accusing them of neglect of duty in their handling of the hit-and-run case against Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya.

Apart from Pol Gen Chakthip, other officials named in the petition included Pol Lt Gen Sanit Mahathaworn, the metropolitan police chief, Seksan Bangsomboon, chief of the prosecution at the Bangkok South Criminal Litigation Office, Supol Yutithada, a former senior prosecutor, and Rucha Krairiksh, the prosecutor handling the case.

Five years ago, Vorayuth allegedly crashed his Ferrari sports car into Pol Sgt-Maj Vichien Klanprasert, a traffic police officer attached to Thong Lor police station, on Sukhumvit road and dragged his body for over 100 metres until he dropped onto the road and he drove his car straight to his mansion in Soi Thong Lor without stopping his car to look at or help the policeman.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving beyond the speed limit, reckless driving that caused damage to property, failing to stop to help the victim or inform the police, and reckless driving that caused death.

In the petition, Mr Srisuwan accused those named in the petition of neglect of duty and abuse of authority in violation of the Corruption Prevention and Suppression Act of 1999 to help the suspect to escape being charged, allowing him to flee the country.

As of Sept 3, the statute of limitations on three charges had expired, leaving the last and only charge against him – that is reckless driving causing the death of another person, he said.

The last charge is valid until the next ten years.

Source: Thai PBS

