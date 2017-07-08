Posted by Editor

Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office Visits Community Projects in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office Jirachai Moontongroy has visited Chiang Rai Province to observe self-sufficiency promotion activities.

Mr. Jirachai and his retinue paid a visit to Technic Dusit Border Patrol Police School to follow up on the self-sufficiency projects undertaken by the school’s community learning center.

Apart from formal curricula, Technic Dusit Border Patrol Police School carries out eight community projects inspired by the suggestions of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The school has 84 students and offers classes from kindergarten to primary school.

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office asked relevant officials to poll students’ and parents’ needs, so that the projects can truly improve their well-being and so that funding can be allocated purposefully.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

