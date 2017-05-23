Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 | Posted by

Pattaya, Thailand Becoming Haven for Online Criminals

A cameraman films behind a computer screen at the Cyber Security Operation Centre in Bangkok,Thailand

PATTAYA – According to the Chonburi Transnational Crime Coordination Centre, foreign criminal gangs are now using Pattaya as haven for their online crimes to cheat their country men, or for online gambling.

Pol Lt-Col Chiddecha Songhong, an officer attached to the centre, said Pattaya has become a haven for transnational criminals for illegal online activities.

They came either as tourists or students and looked for commercial buildings to use as their offices for online crimes.

They had turned from renting big houses in housing estates to renting offices in big commercial buildings to avoid attention from residents in the communities, and from government authorities, he said.

The change of office location in housing estates was found out after Pattaya police recently busted a Chinese call centre gang and arrested 13 Chinese suspects, including the gang leader identified as Ming Chou Lee.

The gang used a four storey commercial building as it’s office.

The arrest followed several months long of monitoring and tracking of the gang members to a major commercial building.

The officer said police became suspecious of their daily living as these tourists didn’t go out to visit other tourist destinations but just stayed at the same place for a long time.

They came and left at same time every day unlike tourists, prompting the police to believe they were using the place for online crimes, he said.

Besides, he said the police are also monitoring commercial buildings where renters have installed high speed internet facilities and large number of computers for use as they might be used for online crimes such as online gambling and call centres.

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=46889

Posted by on May 23 2017. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen