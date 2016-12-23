Posted by Editor

Pattaya: Malaysian Jumps to his Death, Police Identify Dead Diver as American

PATTAYA – Police in Pattaya are investigating the death of a Malaysian man after he fell to his death from a condominium building in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung area early on Friday.

Police reported that a security guard at View Talay 6 Pattaya Beach Condominium on Pattaya Sai Song Road in Bang Lamung district reported the fall to police about 4.30am.

A Malaysian passport was found in his clothing. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Meanwhile, Pattaya police have identified the body of a diver found tied to a pilon with his throat cut as 52 year-old American National Frank Thomas who arrived in Thailand in 2013 on a tourist visa which he had continually renewed.

Muang Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch said investigators were still working on two theories: murder and suicide committed by a special method.

On Dec 14, Thomas visited Koh Larn where he went diving and catching fish with a spear gun. His body was found two days later.

Thomas’s body was found about 200 metres off Samae beach on the popular tourist island of Koh Larn at 2.30pm last Friday.

He was wearing a Mares brand wetsuit and flippers and had around 1,500 baht in cash on his body.

When rescue workers brought his body onto a boat, they found he was wearing a black Samsonite bag which was tied by a nylon rope to a concrete pile

By Treenai Chansrichon | Chaiyot Pupattanapong – Bangkok Post

