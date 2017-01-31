Posted by Editor

Passengers Forced to Restrain Drunk Russian Man on British Airways Flight to Bangkok

.

.

BANGKOK – Passengers on a British Airways flight from London to Bangkok were forced to restrain a Russian man who had drank nearly a litre of duty-free whisky and was screaming and ranting to staff and passengers.

The 11-hour flight was still more than two hours from reaching Bangkok when the man’s behaviour became increasingly erratic.

In mobile phone video obtained by the UK’s Sun News, the man can be heard growling and yelling at other passengers as they try to force him back into his seat following an outburst.

A male flight attendant attempted to calm him, but the man became even more agitated – which is when nearby passengers got out of their seats to assist the steward.

.

British national, Simon Johnson, 48, said the Russian man became “out of control” while queuing for the lavatory.

“I was standing near his seat waiting for the lavatory when he came behind me and he hit me in the back and started pushing me,” Mr Johnson said.

“He was a big lad, very drunk, and very aggressive. It was pretty scary. I got him down into his seat but he was still causing a problem.”

“The man was making a lot of noise, shouting and being violent. It happened at around 35,000ft (10,665m) which is pretty terrifying.”

Eight men and two women were required to pin the man down before airline crew were able to handcuff and body strap him.

The Russian man was believed to have drank almost a litre of duty-free whiskey, in addition to complimentary in-flight drinks, before becoming violent.

Thai police removed the man from the plane upon landing in Bangkok.

By Adam Duggan

.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments