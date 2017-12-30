Posted by Editor

Passenger Van Driver Crashes into Rock Cliff in Chiang Mai, 1 Dead, 4 Injured

CHIANG MAI -A female passenger was killed and four others, including the driver, seriously injured when the mini van they were travelling in crashed into a cliff and overturned in Chiang Mai on Saturday.

The fatal crash occurred between kilometer makers 115 and 116 on Highway 108, the Chiang Mai-Mae Sariang route.

Police from the Bo Luang station, responding to a call at 10.30am on Saturday, found the van overturned at the base of a cliff near the Huay Bong bridge.

The force of the crash killed one woman, identified later as Thatsanee Maitrichit, 45.

Four others were badly hurt. They were identified as driver Wasant Maitrichit, 48; Ms Duangporn Rungarthituthai, 45; Ms Pinchita Maitrichit, 16; and Khanchai Maitrichit, 22. The injured were taken to Hot Hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, a bus taking 50 passengers from Bangkok to Nan province crashed into a roadside tree in Phichit province early on Saturday, killing a bus worker and injuring the passengers and the driver.

Police said the accident happened at 5am on the north-bound Nakhon Sawan-Phitsanulok Road in Ban Nong Khem village in Tambon Bueng Nam Rang, in Phichit’s Bueng Nam Rang district.

Police said the bus driver, Kampolsak Sriphuchong, apparently dozed off, leading to the accident.

