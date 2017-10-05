Thursday, October 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Passenger Van Crashes into Tree Killing One Passenger and Badly Injuring Eight More

Rescue workers retrieve injured people from the passenger van after it rammed into a tree in Surat Thani. – Photo Supapong Chaolan

SURAT THANI – One man died and eight other people were seriously injured when the passenger van they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the road median strip in Tha Chana district shortly before dawn on Thursday.

Pol Capt Pichit Khaosuwan, a deputy investigation chief at Tha Chana police station said the fatal crash occurred around 5.30am.

He told the Bangkok Post the van was carrying 13 passengers and left Bangkok about 8pm on Wednesday for Phrasaeng district in Surat Thani.

While passing through Tha Chana district the driver, Kawee Khwankaew, 56, lost control of the vehicle, which veered onto the dividing strip and crashed into a tree.

Nine people were seriously hurt and were taken to Tha Chana Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead. He had not been identified. Police are investigating.

By Supapong Chaolan

